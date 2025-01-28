Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,480,000 after buying an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,628,000 after acquiring an additional 128,397 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,085,000 after purchasing an additional 284,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

