Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,955 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 169,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 397,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

