Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 186.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 37,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 405.1% during the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $103.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 288.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.02. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 794.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,872,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,874,874. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock worth $13,666,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

