Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 17.4 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.43 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day moving average is $180.62. The stock has a market cap of $947.46 billion, a PE ratio of 164.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

