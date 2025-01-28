Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,177 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after purchasing an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,801,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,375,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,812,000 after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

