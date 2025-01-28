Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 153 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.14.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SF opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $119.12. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.10.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.