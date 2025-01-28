Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Crown Castle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 551,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.87. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

