SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in SAP by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $275.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $173.05 and a 1 year high of $277.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

