Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,474 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,403,000 after purchasing an additional 769,202 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,179,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,010,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 565,783 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after buying an additional 537,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

