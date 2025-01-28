DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its stake in DexCom by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 236,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $683,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 949,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Get Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.