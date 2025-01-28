Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,487 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,357.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $104.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.46 and a 200-day moving average of $133.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.