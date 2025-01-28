Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.67 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Woodward by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $184.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.56 and a 52 week high of $201.64.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $197.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,929.15. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,313 shares of company stock worth $10,752,072. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

