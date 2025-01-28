Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,588,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $447.12 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

