Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of TT opened at $367.28 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $250.77 and a one year high of $422.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $394.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.64.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

