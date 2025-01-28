Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.79 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,674,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,641,000 after buying an additional 252,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,559,000 after acquiring an additional 199,582 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 60.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 34.7% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 137,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

