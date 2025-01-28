Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 23.6% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.3 %

TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.47. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.