Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after buying an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after acquiring an additional 146,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,422,538,000 after acquiring an additional 949,875 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $484.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.44.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

