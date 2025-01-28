Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Structure Therapeutics worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPCR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of GPCR opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of -2.78. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

