Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,154 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. William Blair cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

