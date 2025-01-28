ePlus (PLUS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $563,400.00 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. ePlus has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $106.98.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

