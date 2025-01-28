Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Liquidity Services worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 29.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,605.10. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 16,540 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $564,014.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,032.80. This trade represents a 32.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,668 shares of company stock worth $3,331,558. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Liquidity Services Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.