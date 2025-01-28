Fiserv (FI) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $4,964,350.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.