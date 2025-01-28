54,238 Shares in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.76% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 316.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 255,998 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000.

Shares of HGER stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

