Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $380,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,945,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after buying an additional 174,005 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 755,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 624,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.