Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $583.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $533.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total transaction of $3,263,656.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at $67,611,804.88. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,123,197. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $648.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

