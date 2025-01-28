AZEK (AZEK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect AZEK to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $263,975.00 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,496. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 19,613 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $882,192.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,668,756.96. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,322 shares of company stock worth $2,039,170. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

