Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $352,680.00 billion for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $221.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.05 and its 200 day moving average is $213.91. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $178.35 and a one year high of $237.99.

Separately, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

