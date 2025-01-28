USANA Health Sciences (USNA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNAGet Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $208,840.00 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE USNA opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $655.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Earnings History for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

