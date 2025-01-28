Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 383.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,154,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,779 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,533,000 after buying an additional 1,030,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 602.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,765,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PARA. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

