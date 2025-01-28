CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1,740.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 279,095 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 13,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 251,225 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,026,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 228,803 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $2,810,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 74.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 498,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 212,569 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,977.60. This represents a 15.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,464. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,880. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

