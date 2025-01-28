Sensata Technologies (ST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $891,080.00 billion for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 guidance at $0.71-0.76 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at 0.710-0.760 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ST stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

