Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $158,860.00 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.5 %

HLNE opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $103.42 and a twelve month high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $194.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

