UBS Group (UBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $10,900,000.00 billion for the quarter.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of UBS stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
