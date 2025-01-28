Graphic Packaging (GPK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $2,154,060.00 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,022.85. This trade represents a 19.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,943.74. This trade represents a 24.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

