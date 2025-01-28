Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,920 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 206,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 285,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 78,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,409,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII stock opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.09.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

