Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,457 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of Genesis Energy worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth $43,591,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GEL. Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.19%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

