First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.75.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

