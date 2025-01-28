First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.
First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of FSFG stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.75.
First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSFG
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Savings Financial Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.