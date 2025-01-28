Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Altimmune by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

