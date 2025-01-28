Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Patterson Companies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

