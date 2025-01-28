O-I Glass (OI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $1,598,265.00 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

O-I Glass Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Barclays cut their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

