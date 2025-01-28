Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $579,100.00 billion for the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY25 guidance at $5.78-5.87 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.870 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

