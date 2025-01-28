Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 95.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

THS opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 0.22. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THS

About TreeHouse Foods

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.