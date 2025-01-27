Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Buys 75 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $21,803,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 51,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

JNJ opened at $146.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06. The firm has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

