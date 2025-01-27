Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.9% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

