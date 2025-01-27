McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,407 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 117.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,668,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,171 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,060,000 after buying an additional 2,842,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,777,735,000 after buying an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $477.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

