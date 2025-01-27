RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 2,695 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,668,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,171 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 168.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,530,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after buying an additional 1,622,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

NYSE XOM opened at $108.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

