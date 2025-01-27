Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.13.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $201.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.21. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $203.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,672,512.16. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

