TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000. Tesla comprises 2.2% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.84.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

