Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

