MFA Wealth Services Invests $569,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MFA Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

